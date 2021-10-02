Must see.....Enjoy one level living and Smith Mountain Lake with water access right down the street. Beautiful open floor plan with large kitchen and gas log fireplace. Master Suite has his/hers walk-in closets and vanities, big shower, large linen closet and more. Additional two bedrooms also with large walk-in closets. Nice front porch, side porch and third bedroom access to another porch. Sit outside under your own private gazebo. Plenty of parking space with the detached 2 Car Garage and 2 additional detached carports. Community boat ramp, day docks, beach & picnic area. Call today for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $275,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Earlier this week, Carl Cline, the vice president and administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount, provided The Frank…
Franklin County’s first roundabout on a state road opened to traffic on Saturday. Vehicles traveling along Virginia 122 south of Westlake are …
- Updated
Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…
FERRUM - A vigil has been scheduled for Friday on Ferrum College's campus in honor of the life of Panthers student-athlete Cole Lipinski, who …
- Updated
An outdoor climate-controlled tent was set up adjacent to the emergency department at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday.
Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…
- Updated
FERRUM - Ferrum College has postponed two men's soccer games following the death of senior goalkeeper Cole Lipinski.
The Town of Rocky Mount will be holding the Sidewalk Sale tomorrow.
- Updated
SCRUGGS—After carding bogeys on his first two holes, Cosby’s Cole Shingleton faced the prospects of having a bad day of golf.
- Updated
The 34th annual Franklin County Band Classic steps off in C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field Saturday afternoon and 17 high…