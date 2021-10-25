3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $284,999

One level living with the public boat launch only 3 miles away. Crazy Horse Marina across the street with boat dock leases. 50 minutes from downtown Roanoke. Make this a vacation home, or your permanent residence! Convenient to Westlake for shopping, groceries and all other SML activities. NO POA. 2020 complete remodel from lighting to flooring. Open living room with propane(owned)stone fireplace, two spacious bedroom and guest bath. Down the hall is a large master suite with double doors leading to the pristine hot tub(3yrs old), sparkling pool (2021) a wrap around deck for the entertainer's dream back yard. Home sits on level lot with widened paved driveway (for 8 cars) newer deck, lighted walkway to octagon gazebo w/electricity.