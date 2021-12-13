3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $294,950

Gorgeous home, great setting, convenient to the Lake, Bedford, Roanoke, Lynchburg. Entry level offers 3 BRs/2 BAs (master bath and hall bath) , living room, vaulted ceilings, laundry, open kitchen to living area and walk-out to the deck, two pantries and breakfast bar. Spacious lower level with family room, 2 additional rooms that could be used as bedrooms/playrooms/office or storage space, walk-out to patio. Full bath downstairs, large garage. Rocking chair front porch with mountain views including the Peaks of Otter. Plenty of space inside and out, great neighborhood, location and curb appeal!