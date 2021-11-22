Private lake access for Gate Lane owners. Deep water views with floating dock and boat ramp and picnic area. Master bedroom on the right of the home with tray ceiling with walk-in closet and soaking tub. Split bedroom design. Wood fireplace. Newly remodeled New laminate flooring throughout. Freshly painted throughout the home. New appliances and washer and dryer. New granite and sink and freshly painted cabinets. New finished basement with wet bar, rec room and pool table room with third full bathroom, storage room. Sold as-is. Home warranty included. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of VA. Furniture negotiable. Pool table included with full-price offer. Furniture on separate bill of sale.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $325,000
