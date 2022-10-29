 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $335,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $335,000

Building is underway on this beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA lake access home located in Stripers Landing Waterfront community. Perfectly situated on .563 acres. Features include single level living, 1,700 sq. ft., 2 car garage, Stainless Steel appliances, washer & dryer, granite countertops engineered & ceramic floors, paved driveway, vinyl siding, and county water. Convenient to area amenities. Minutes to the community park and marinas. Amenities to stripers landing included a large pool with pavillion, tennis courts, boat ramp, and leased uncovered boat slips on a ''Wait List'' basis. Don't wait, buyers can select color of cabinets, countertops, paint colors, etc., while under construction.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Virginia police officers shot

Two Virginia police officers shot

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police.

NC woman shocked to find her new home on Airbnb, listed by evicted tenant

NC woman shocked to find her new home on Airbnb, listed by evicted tenant

Natalie Siburt purchased her first home in Charlotte last month and, until recently, she’d been settling in nicely. But last Tuesday evening, she spotted a man dropping off luggage at her door. When Siburt approached him, he asked about checking in to the Airbnb located inside her condo, as described in a TikTok video. Siburt, a Greenville, South Carolina native, says she was perplexed by the ...