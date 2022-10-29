 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $338,000

  • Updated
Picture similar to finished product. Construction underway by one of SML premier builders. Perfect first home, rental or retirement home. Situated on over an acre in a charming subdivision new Smith Mountain Lake. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. An additional 1426 square feet that can be finished in the walkout basement. Owner/REALTOR

