Picture similar to finished product. Construction underway by one of SML premier builders. Perfect first home, rental or retirement home. Situated on over an acre in a charming subdivision new Smith Mountain Lake. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. An additional 1426 square feet that can be finished in the walkout basement. Owner/REALTOR
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $338,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police.
New synthetics are estimated to be several times more deadly than fentanyl, and show a worrying resistance to Narcan.
Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century.
The delay led to a dismissal of a gun charge brought against the driver of the car.
Veronica Neil Jones, 55, was found safe about 22 hours after she went missing Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
The Franklin County School Board has selected the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for the division’s new superintendent.
A man accidentally fell to his death on Sunday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County.
Gregory Wade Kendrick, 58, was sentenced Monday to 38 years with 20 years suspended for crimes related to the murder of Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount, in March 2020.
Natalie Siburt purchased her first home in Charlotte last month and, until recently, she’d been settling in nicely. But last Tuesday evening, she spotted a man dropping off luggage at her door. When Siburt approached him, he asked about checking in to the Airbnb located inside her condo, as described in a TikTok video. Siburt, a Greenville, South Carolina native, says she was perplexed by the ...
Click here for updates on this story