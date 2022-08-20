Come check out this brand new stick built construction just built in 2022! This 3 bed/2 bath home with garage is in a great location for commuting to Westlake, Roanoke, Lynchburg or Bedford all while being a short drive from Smith Mountain Lake. Located in a pleasant subdivision with newer homes, this property is within under 5 minutes to grocery shopping, restaurants and more. This home offers a great front porch and nice deck in the secluded fenced in back yard. Taxes are estimated by realtor. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all info.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $340,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stephen Kaplan used to make a living setting up sound systems like the one in the Rocky Mount Town Council chambers. These days, he’s dedicate…
Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday.
Qu’Shawn Tyleek Manns, 22, of Rocky Mount was charged in January 2021 with 14 felonies after scheming to steal drugs, guns and money from the home of some childhood friends in 2020.
Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum was traveling west on state Route 40 when his Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree at 8:23 p.m.
Aaron Haigler, Franklin County’s assistant baseball coach for the past eight years, has resigned from his post to enter athletic administratio…
Franklin County and several other area schools have filed appeals with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) over possible placements in dist…
The Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair 2022 Pageant was held Saturday. Eleven winners were crowned to represent the Franklin County Agricu…
Franklin County resumes a football rivalry remembered by some, forgotten by others and experienced by a few tonight when the Eagles take on Ca…
Franklin County’s plans for personal property tax relief should mitigate tax increases for residents and cancel out $3 million in surplus revenue.
2nd former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to probation, home confinement for role in U.S. Capitol riot
“I want you to know that I am sorry for my actions that day,” Jacob Fracker told U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.