Live your best life at the lake this summer in a beautiful new construction home with deeded lake and airport access! Walk inside to an open floorplan with a modern and bright kitchen, a dedicated laundry area and two guest bedrooms with a full bath. You will also find a spacious primary bedroom, ensuite bath with walk-in shower, a covered deck with hookups for a tv and a perfect rocking chair front porch. The full walkout basement with rough-in for a bath could easily be finished to almost double your square footage. Sitting on over an acre, there is plenty of room for your boat, jet ski and outdoor equipment. This home is under construction and estimated to be completed May 15th, 2023. Come see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $349,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
Three Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad volunteers were injured Sunday, one seriously, when their ambulance overturned.
Susan Goodman Epperly, 64, was caught with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport last month.
Three of the four incumbents on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors plan to seek reelection in November, one of those three with a challenger.
After ‘overwhelming support,’ Virginia Beach School Board reinstates class rankings, recognition for top students
Five years after doing away with valedictorian and salutatorian designations for graduating seniors, the School Board voted to bring the titles back.