Live your best life at the lake this summer in a beautiful new construction home with deeded lake and airport access! Walk inside to an open floorplan with a modern and bright kitchen, a dedicated laundry area and two guest bedrooms with a full bath. You will also find a spacious primary bedroom, ensuite bath with walk-in shower, a covered deck with hookups for a tv and a perfect rocking chair front porch. The full walkout basement with rough-in for a bath could easily be finished to almost double your square footage. Sitting on over an acre, there is plenty of room for your boat, jet ski and outdoor equipment. This home is under construction and estimated to be completed May 15th, 2023. Come see it today!