Picture similar to finished product. Construction underway by one of SML premier builders. Perfect first home, rental or retirement home. Situated on over an acre in a charming subdivision new Smith Mountain Lake. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. An additional 1426 square feet that can be finished in the walkout basement. Owner/REALTOR
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $365,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prices at the pump have fallen along with the cost of a barrel of crude oil. But the CEO of Chevron, one of the world's largest energy companies, thinks consumers in the United States should be prepared for a shock when they get home heating bills this winter.
'Without gas or without you? Without you': Zelensky's words for Russia as Ukraine sweeps through northeast
President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning to Moscow, declaring that "history will put everything in its place" as Ukrainian troops swept through the northeastern region of Kharkiv.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Incumbent Steven Angle and challenger C. Holland Perdue III will appear on the ballot for the Rocky Mount mayoral election in November.
SONTAG—After a two-year absence, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair returns today (Wednesday, Sept. 14) and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17…
The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy recently produced 14 more graduates who will hopefully help fill understaffed local agencies.
Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council.
A hazardous substance used in the manufacture of no-stick plastic was detected in the river near the Spring Hollow reservoir in Roanoke County. Salem draws its drinking water some 10 miles downstream and so far has not detected the chemical in its water supply.
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's legal team have found rare agreement in a potential candidate to serve as the special master tasked with reviewing the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) scored 27 unanswered points in the final three quarters Friday to defeat Franklin County, 34-14, in a non-dist…