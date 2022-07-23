3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $399,999

Craftsman proposed new build in Westlake! This is a great opportunity to own a new home in the Westlake area on a spacious 2 acre lot on the end of a cul-de-sac. The home will feature 9' ceilings, craftsman style windows, custom white cabinets, granite countertops, high end LVP flooring, tiled in shower and tubs, craftsman style crown molding, stainless steel appliances, a two car garage, and more. All this just minutes to parks and public boat ramp. *Purchaser/Purchasers agent to verify all information. *Taxes estimated by listing agent. *Listing agent has a financial interest in property. *Actual property address to be determined by Franklin County. *Well and septic to be installed by seller during construction.