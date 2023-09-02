New Construction! Should be completed by September 1st. 3BR, 3BA, One-Level living! Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathroom. Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Deck of the Dining Area, Patio off lower level Rec Room. Home is located within walking distance to Eastlake Community Church. Great location near Marina, Wineries, Grocery Store etc. Public Boat Ramp minutes away!
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $419,000
