3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $419,950

GORGEOUS HOME ON AN OVERSIZED CORNER LOT AT FAIRWAY BAY AT SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE! THE SELLERS PURCHASED THE VACANT LOT NEXT DOOR AND MREGED THE 2 PROPERTIES TOTALING JUST OVER 1.5 ACERS. BUILT JUST 5 YEARS AGO, THIS HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON ENTRY AND A WID OPEN BEAMLESS LOWER LEVEL PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. ENCLOSED SCREENED IN OUTDOOR PATIO AREA IS GREAT FOR RELAXING! THERE ARE 2 ROOMS DOWNSTAIRS WITH NO WINDOWS THAT COULD BE USED AS ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT IN STORAGE BUILDING. THIS COMMUNITY IS EQUIPPED WITH A PRIVATE BEACH AND BOAT STORAGE. ALL READY FOR ITS NEW OWNERS. TAKE A TOUR TODAY!