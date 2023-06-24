Just completed! New Construction, Craftsman style home in the desirable Lake Access community of Harbor Village, SML. Located on a peaceful street with lovely waterfront properties, here you can enjoy beautiful lake views on your walks and seasonal lake views from your own property. The community beach, picnic area, boat ramp and daytime boat slips are located within walking distance . Shopping stores, restaurants, bank, gas station and schools are also located within 7 min drive. Short term rental OK. Fully furnished, this home can be purchased with furniture at an additional cost.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $435,000
