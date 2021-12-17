Spectacular End Unit overlooking both the main channel with water access and deeded boat slip, remote, hoist and dock in cove area. Great for swimming and water toys. This unit is larger than most The decking area on the main level is finished as a year round sunroom/dining area with excellent water views. Ceramic tile flooring on main level and lower level. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, wine cooler, and island bar. Great room has a beautiful fireplace with gas logs (Propane tank conveys with sale). Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master offers a large private deck for morning coffee or sunbathing. The lower level can be counted as a 3rd bedroom with a full bath and separate laundry room. There is a Murphy Bed in the wall. Downstairs offers a private covered slate patio for grilling or staying out of the sun. This great unit has a one car garage. This unit is located in The Waterfront Golf and Country Club area.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $519,900
- Updated
