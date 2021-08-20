 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $534,000

Waterfront home on two adjoining lots in the prestigious Waterfront golf community. Sit in the Carolina room with its glass roof and watch the clouds float by overhead or look down on the quiet cove below. Brand-new updates include roof, flooring and fresh paint. Private deck off master bedroom on main floor; walkout brick patio on lower level; deck wraps from front of home around to patio on back. Dock has floater and life. Home inspection is for information only. Seller to make no repairs.

