3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $564,000

Move-In Ready Waterfront Home that's All About Lake Living! Located Off the Main Channel, Deep, Wide-Water Cove (R22) close to Amenities by Water & Land. Home Improvements Include: Invisible Fencing; Electrical Panel to the Home; New Windows; Appliances; New Bathroom; Screened-In Porch; Downspouts; Waterproofed Basement Includes 2nd Full Bath, Work Rm & Laundry. Home is offered furnished (a few items do not convey). The Dock is Perfect for Entertaining & Hanging Out w/ Family & Friends. Dock Includes New Electrical; New Remote Control Boat Lifts; Ethernet; Bar, Storage; and the 2nd Covered Boat Slip is a New Roll & Go Rail System that accommodates up to 2800 lbs & it's Remote Control. Must-see. 2 Jet ski ramps do not convey. Home and dock are sold as is where is (home inspection welcomed)