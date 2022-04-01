3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $595,000

Welcome to LaCasa... Waterfront condo comes with covered boat slip, ready for you to enjoy the summer.This beautiful home offers one level living plus an attached one car garage. Sit out on your veranda and enjoy the outstanding sunsets over the lake. The main level offers a large foyer, dining room, kitchen open to the great room with fireplace. There is also a large primary suite lakeside with attached full bath and walk in closet. There is also another guest bedroom and bath on the entry level as well as full size washer dryer. The lower level is perfect for entertaining. Offering another lakefront bedroom and 3rd full bath. This level also offers a large family room, bar, and game area that walks out to lakeside patio. There's a Flex room on this level for possible 4th guest roo