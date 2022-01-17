3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $620,000

This gorgeous Smith Mountain Lake Condo is located in one of the most desirable communities. Full timers and part timers just love this community! This fun and friendly community boasts club house, pool, tennis and common day dock. This unit comes with a covered boat dock and a floating PWC dock too! Meticulously maintained and is being sold completely furnished! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large master bedroom overlooking the lake with a walk in closet. Two car garage .Newer paint, stove, carpet, ceiling fans and lighting, All furniture is almost brand new and hardly used. Covered deck in back to enjoy the lake views. And yes, short term rentals are allowed! Comcast cable high speed internet too! Dock is D7.