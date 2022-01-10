3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $998,000

30 Cottage Ln is the epitome of lakeside living, being maintenance-free lake living & just steps away from the lake. Recent updates are listed under the documents, to mention just a few: Kitchen & appliances, baths, flooring, freshly painted interior. The kitchen has natural lighting & plenty of counter space opening into the dining area & a great room which opens onto the large lakeside deck. The lakeside outdoor venues (2 decks & 1 patio) are great gathering spaces. The upper deck is the perfect place for al fresco dining while enjoying the beautiful views of Smith Mountain over the sparkling lake, making it a favorite place to gather any day or evening. The 2000-foot Boardwalk, which borders the length of the shoreline, is a community highlight giving residents an excellent area to walk