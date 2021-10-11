Nice country home. Unique home, built in the 1920. Addition built in 2000, with a nice deck on the side. 400 square ft unfinished basement. Two Hvac units and two hot water heaters. 2.17 acre lot- Red bud trees in front and walnut trees in the back. four raised garden beds...
3 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $115,000
