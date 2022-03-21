Beautifully maintained brick home with creek and pasture on peaceful 3.47 acres. Pasture is fenced and ready for your cows, goats or chickens. This home offers a gorgeous sunroom, hardwood floors, vinyl tilt in windows, gas logs in family room and basement, cedar lined closet and updated primary bathroom. Basement has 2nd family room, full bath plus 2 rooms previously used as bedrooms. Room to finish out a kitchen, wet bar or in-law suite. This one owner custom home, built in 1969, is ready for you to make it your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $275,000
