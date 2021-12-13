3 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $349,000

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 Full Bath Immaculate home situated on a leased lot located in Lumpkin Marina has a Great Open Floor Plan with Split Bedrooms (each has a walk-in closet); Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinets, Grand Island Perfect for Entertaining, Eat-in-Kitchen, Dining Area, Large Great Room with Fireplace for year-round enjoyment. Nice Laundry Room with Extra Storage; Huge Screened-In Porch large enough to play corn hole; Enjoy the beautiful front porch/deck and firepit; Large Storage Building. Unique Leased /Assigned large covered double boat-slip with a private sitting area where you can enjoy long water views. This home is move-in ready and has so many features you need it to see it to believe it. On-site Restaurant & Boat Launch & Marina. Gretna Element, Middle, High Schools