3 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $650,000

  • Updated
Relish riverfront farm seclusion on 102 acres of thoughtfully stewarded fields, forests, and trails, all anchored by a lovingly restored 1910 farmhouse. No detail was overlooked in crafting this ideal sporting retreat and country getaway. Move-in ready fully furnished 3 BR home features Viking 6-burner range, wood cookstove, spacious front porch & historic charm. Custom ATV garage & workshop includes private office upstairs. Off-grid cabin with stone fire ring, shooting/wildlife observation house surrounded by persimmon and other native trees, canoe launch, 0.4 mile river frontage, game plots, miles of trails, and abundant game with trophy bucks all enhance this exceptionally private sanctuary.Please read supplement for more in-depth property information. Shown by appointment only.

