This charming 3-bedroom home offers the feel of newness! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, fresh paint, hardwood floors, open living room, lower level recreation room or office, cozy front porch and back deck with mountain views. Close to park. Minutes from Downtown and medical facilities. $1350 per month. Small pet allowed with owner approval. Central cooling. Forced Air Gas. Street Parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,350
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Out-of-town scammers are once again on the prowl and local law enforcement officials say they are prepared, but caution the public to be vigilant as warmer weather arrives.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors this week approved tax rates — which aren’t changing — for the 2022-23 budget, but stalled on budget …
Animal welfare protections were signed into state law on Monday, as politicians and activist groups are barking for better treatment of beagle dogs bred for experiment in Virginia.
Criminal penalties for zoning ordinance violations haven’t been cutting it in Franklin County, but beefier civil penalties may be the way forward.
The former Rocky Mount police officer was off duty when he participated in the insurrection.
After three days of prosecution evidence detailing what the former Rocky Mount police officer did, the defense presented two witnesses in less than 15 minutes Thursday afternoon and rested its case without calling Robertson to the stand.
Franklin County Public Schools held its annual Educator’s Banquet on April 7. Jennifer Hatch was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the…
The jury in the case against Thomas "T.J." Robertson left the courtroom to begin deliberations just before noon.
WYTI radio station—also known as the “voice of Franklin County”—has seen its fair share of changes in 65 years, and the last five have been no…
More than 150 people came together for dinner, dance and auction event at the Pavilion at Blackwater Junction in Union Hall on March 26, all f…