3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,350

  • Updated
This charming 3-bedroom home offers the feel of newness! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, fresh paint, hardwood floors, open living room, lower level recreation room or office, cozy front porch and back deck with mountain views. Close to park. Minutes from Downtown and medical facilities. $1350 per month. Small pet allowed with owner approval. Central cooling. Forced Air Gas. Street Parking.

