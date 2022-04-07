Now Introducing 2151 Brambleton Ave SW. This solid brick ranch houses 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in just under 1600 sq-ft. A freshly painted interior welcomes you into the spacious living room and kitchen, featuring an exposed brick fireplace. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and access to the mud room and covered patio. Three bedrooms and two full baths complete the entry level of the home, along with an additional office space or fourth bedroom! The exterior brings a fenced-in yard, access to an attached garage, and additional off-street parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,750
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Benjamin Franklin Middle School and The Gereau Center recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal's List for the third nine we…
Mario Rayshawn Day of Roanoke faces an amended charge of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Travis Wayne Pannell.
Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta hosted a Potato Drop on March 19 that distributed more than 44,000 pounds of potatoes to area food banks.
The new season of Cruisin’ Rocky Mount started on Saturday. Dates for upcoming events are May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3, Octobe…
Franklin County property tax rates are not set to change under the proposed 2022-23 budget, but a meals tax increase has been a point of conte…
American Legion Post 62 at Smith Mountain Lake is honoring those that came before with a gesture of healing.
Franklin County Public Schools has announced the 2022-23 Teachers of the Year for each school in the division. The annual Educator’s Banquet i…
Lee Flora, president of Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, wasn't born into funeral service — he was born on a farm near Boones Mil…
With a groundbreaking ceremony held Saturday, it’s safe to say construction of the new Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department station near Turtl…