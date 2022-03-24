3 BR, 2.5 BA condo, three levels with deck off kitchen, patio space off basement exit. All new appliances, nearly 2,400 total sq ft of space (includes unfinished basement for storage etc.) excellent Roanoke County school district, excellent access to pretty much anything in the Roanoke Valley. Pets approved with pet rent upcharge. Size and type restrictions of pets from condo association. This is a NO SMOKING rental, no exceptions. Applications are limited to applicants with a 750 or better credit score, must be verified by rental manager. Pool and tennis courts. Available April 1st, 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,850
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Keturah C. Marsh, a resident of Martinsville and Franklin County native, was recently named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Roanoke Academ…
A judge concluded he had made an error by allowing the jury to learn about the outcome of the case against a co-defendant.
A rezone request to make larger concerts a more permanent fixture at The Coves was narrowly approved in a tense vote by the Franklin County Bo…
BEDFORD — A judge found a Roanoke man guilty Friday of two felony charges in connection with the attack of a real estate agent as she was conducting a June 2020 open house in Bedford County.
Chuckling, Dawn McCray, Boone District representative on the Franklin County School Board, said the first couple of months on the board have f…
Windy Gap Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Jacob Fracker had been scheduled to go on trial next month.
Callaway Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 scho…
Franklin County may have won its season-opening, non-district varsity baseball game twice.
Last week, the Western Virginia Water Authority checked another box on its way to placing a 150,000- to 250,000-gallon elevated water storage …