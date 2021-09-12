Great potential in SW City/ Wasena near Towers Mall. Cape Cod w/ 3br and 1.5 baths. Bike path in front of house ; also bus stop. Built 1947. Offers hardwood floors, and a large lot that extends back to creek. Main level Living Room, Dining ,two bedrooms and kitchen. Upper level is master bedroom / sitting room with half bath. Unfinished basement . May require flood insurance if financed.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $125,000
