3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $125,000

Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity football teams have rescheduled their non-district games against Salem which were postponed last week because of COVID 19 issues at the high school.

FCHS (0-1), which is scheduled to return to action Friday in Lynchburg against Class 4 state semifinalist Liberty Christian Academy, plays Salem, the reigning Class 4 state champion, Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

This gives the Eagles three games in eight days, starting with their Blue Ridge District home opener Friday, Oct. 15 against William Byrd and ending with a visit to league foe and Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming on Friday, Oct. 22.

This marks FCHS's third Tuesday night game in program history and the Eagles are 2-0 on that day - they defeated Magna Vista at home during the 2000 season and Northside this past spring.

FCHS's jayvee squad has rescheduled its Salem game for Monday, Oct. 11 at Dillon Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

This gives the jayvees three games in eight days, starting with its Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River at home on Thursday, Oct. 7 and ending with a trip to Vinton for a league game against William Byrd on Thursday, Oct. 14.

FCHS's jayvees have rescheduled their game against Bassett for Monday, Sept. 13 at Ed Bassett Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

That also gives FCHS three games in eight days, starting with Thursday home game against Liberty Christian and ending with a home contest against Magna Vista on Thursday, Sept. 16