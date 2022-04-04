3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $137,500

Look all you like, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a home this new and this nice at a price this affordable! Upon entering, you're greeted by a surprisingly large living room which stretches from the front to the rear of the home. To the left, there's a dining area with a breakfast bar which opens to the kitchen (all appliances included). Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a full bathroom, and conveniently located laundry (washer and dryer included). If you enjoy being outdoors, you'll appreciate the broad front porch, covered rear deck, and screened in 2nd floor balcony (which has great views of Mill Mountain Star). All set on a level lot, with a fenced yard and alley access. Don't miss your opportunity to own this fine home for less than you'd pay in rent.