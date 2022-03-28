 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $139,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $139,900

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. House features butcher-block countertops, spacious master bedroom, walk-in showers, and a good-size basement for storage. Enclosed carport with alleyway access. Convenient to all things Roanoke.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Members of Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team are front row, from left: Michael Arthur, Thurston Krulikowski, Anthony Weaver,…