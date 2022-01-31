Great investment property. 4 large bedrooms , 1.5 bath. Includes an oversized master suite could easily be added on the main level, single car car garage with an additional large storage shed. This property is currently a single family home however it is zoned multifamily just 5 mins from downtown. This home is being sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $140,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Early idea is for about an inch or two in the Roanoke Valley by the time the storm moves away late Saturday morning, with maybe a little more in the New River Valley.
Franklin County High School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal's List for the second nine weeks.
A push by a local militia to garner support from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors may be coming to a vote as early as next month.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to create a career and technical education center using the former Mod-U-Kraf bui…
Local canine owners now have the option of having grooming services come to them.
United States Navy veteran Hugh Gravitt IV has been awarded a Quilt of Valor by Cindy Manfre, group leader of the Quilting Sisters of Florida.…
In her second run for the title Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant, Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Torie Shifflett, took home…
Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, filed a bill that would make it a misdemeanor crime for those who teach critical race theory and other such concepts.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson was carrying a "large wooden stick" when he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a revised indictment.
'She's with me every step of the way': Father of slain Roanoke journalist to run for Congress in 5th District
Andy Parker says he will have a running mate in his race for the Democratic nomination in the 5th Congressional District — his daughter, Alison, a television journalist slain in 2015 during an on-camera interview in the heart of the district he wants to represent.