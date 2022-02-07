 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,900

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. House features butcher-block countertops, spacious master bedroom, walk-in showers, and a good-size basement for storage. Enclosed carport with alleyway access. Convenient to all things Roanoke.

