3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $154,000

  • Updated
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. House features butcher-block countertops, spacious master bedroom, walk-in showers, and a good-size basement for storage. Enclosed carport with alleyway access. Convenient to all things Roanoke.

