 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $158,888

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $158,888

Great home across the street from Morningside Elementary. Needs TLC, but great bones. Home has 4 Bedrooms with one on entry level. Two full bathrooms, one of them upstairs and one on entry level on back porch. Back porch has also been roughed in for a new bathroom, but will need to be finished. Lots of possibilities. This owner also has next door lot for sale.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular