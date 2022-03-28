Awesome One Floor Living in SW County located on a Cut-de-sac in a great neighborhood & walking distance to a great Elementary School! One level living without the expense of an HOA! This wonderful home has large rooms! Enter into a large Great Room with Cathedral ceiling which opens to a large Eat-In Kitchen & walk out to a nice private deck with fenced in area for your pets! You will love the large Master Bedroom with Master Bath and Double Closet. All the bedrooms have Double closets! This home provides Washer, Dryer, Lawn mower and Vinyl shed pass with the sale. COME TO OUR OPEN HOUSE on Friday, March 25th, 12 til 4, giving you more time to tour this adorable home! Please do not block neighbors driveways.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,850
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Although they were out of Franklin County’s hands, the biggest redistricting changes affecting the county have to do with efforts at the feder…
BEDFORD — A judge found a Roanoke man guilty Friday of two felony charges in connection with the attack of a real estate agent as she was conducting a June 2020 open house in Bedford County.
CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …
Two incumbent, first-term Republicans in Southwest Virginia are intent on serving second terms in the House of Delegates, but both said they hope to win election to the same seat.
Jacob Fracker had been scheduled to go on trial next month.
Last week, the Western Virginia Water Authority checked another box on its way to placing a 150,000- to 250,000-gallon elevated water storage …
Investors special! This HUGE 6 bedroom 2 bath home located in SW is ready for a complete make over! Sold AS IS. Bring ALL offers! Please use e…
VIRGINIA BEACH—Benjamin Franklin Middle School distance runner Jonah Bowman finished seventh in the nation in the mile (1,600-meter) run at th…
A Franklin County special education teacher has released a children’s book based on the story of her son’s fight to survive and grow after bei…
Members of Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team are front row, from left: Michael Arthur, Thurston Krulikowski, Anthony Weaver,…