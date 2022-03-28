 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,850

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,850

Awesome One Floor Living in SW County located on a Cut-de-sac in a great neighborhood & walking distance to a great Elementary School! One level living without the expense of an HOA! This wonderful home has large rooms! Enter into a large Great Room with Cathedral ceiling which opens to a large Eat-In Kitchen & walk out to a nice private deck with fenced in area for your pets! You will love the large Master Bedroom with Master Bath and Double Closet. All the bedrooms have Double closets! This home provides Washer, Dryer, Lawn mower and Vinyl shed pass with the sale. COME TO OUR OPEN HOUSE on Friday, March 25th, 12 til 4, giving you more time to tour this adorable home! Please do not block neighbors driveways.

