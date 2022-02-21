 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $170,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $170,000

Located in Windsor West, Downstairs you have a Den with Gas Logs in the Brick Fireplace that opens to a patio, a Full Bath, and another room with potential to be a Rec or Theater room or a large office, plus the large unfinished workroom that houses the mechanical and laundry area with plenty of storage. Priced to reflect the condition, you have lots of opportunity in this Windsor West home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular