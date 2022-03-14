 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $172,500

  • Updated
Don't miss this southeast Roanoke 3 bedroom, 2 bath two-level family home, with fenced yard, deck, garden shed and cherry, dogwood and lilac trees on an extra-sized lot. Living room fireplace, gas stove, copper pipes; three entrances, plus garage. First-time buyers and DIYers, make this your own with a few upgrades and you'll have a lovely home to enjoy for years to come.

