 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $174,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $174,950

Newer 3 bedroom / 2 full bath ranch offers living on one level. Spacious eat-in kitchen and all appliances convey. Open concept with kitchen open to great room. 3 nice sized bedrooms w/ owner's suite offering private full bath and private covered porch. Large main-level laundry room. Partial basement offers storage and hobby space. Convenient access to Roanoke and Vinton. All laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout. Move-in ready Great owner/occupant or investment property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…