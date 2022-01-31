 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $174,995

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $174,995

IMMACULATE HOME, MOVE IN READY WITH ALL THE UPDATES ONE COULD WISH FOR. BIG GARAGE AND FULLY FENCED YARD. COMPLETLY REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING, PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES, CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS. NEW ROOF, WINDOWS AND STORMDOOR IN 2010. NEW WATHERHEATER IN 2019. NEW ROOF AND NEW DOORS FOR GARAGE IN 2019. COZY WOODSTOVE IN BASEMENT.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular