3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000

Completely renovated home close to downtown. Walk to 4 breweries! New metal roof, drywall, insulation, windows, HVAC, all wiring and plumbing, bathrooms, kitchen and appliances Original trim, high ceilings, wainscoting and refinished floors highlight this home's historic charm. Outside is a new fence, 10 x 10 deck and parking area in rear. CN zoning allows for a variety of residential and commercial uses, including short term rentals. Property tax abatement in place, Great home at a great price!

