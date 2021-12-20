One Level Living!!! Quiet Street!!! Clean and Bright!!! Great Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Newer Carpet, Eat In Kitchen features SS Appliances / Tiled Back Splash / Granite Countertops / Slider with built-in Blinds to Rear Deck, Master Bedroom with Full Master Bath, New Carpet in 3rd Bedroom, Feels Spacious and Inviting, Washer and Dryer Convey, Hot Tub conveys with Acceptable Offer, Fully Fenced Back Yard, Storage Shed, Extensive Rear Decking for Entertaining or Just Relaxing, Paved Driveway, HVAC replaced within past 5 Years.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Good enough is not OK, it must be right.”
As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…
The Franklin County School Board voted on Dec. 13 to discontinue its virtual education offerings for the 2022-23 school year.
Franklin County's 2021-2022 girls junior varsity basketball team
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 varsity wrestling team
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 girls varsity basketball team
Those who have had trouble paying bills because of the pandemic can still find help.
The Rocky Mount Town Council on Monday unanimously approved an increase to solid waste collection fees. The decision came after a vote was pos…
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 junior varsity boys basketball team
ROANOKE- Franklin County’s Robbie Knott earned runner-up accolades at 152 pounds and the Eagles placed fourth in the 2021 Titan Toughman wrest…