3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,950

Very spacious townhome with excellent floorplan. Each bedroom has a full bath. 2 huge bedrooms on upper level, plus the 3rd bedroom is on lower level with bath. There is a den adjoining kitchen with a fireplace. The townhome has two zone HVAC.

