3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,900

  • Updated
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch. Featuring updated kitchen with granite countertops and soft close drawers,hardwood flooring, finished attic space, including an office space. There is also a finished room in the basement, with the potential to finish more. This home hasa fenced in back yard, with a spacious deck and patio, where you can sit and enjoy the beautiful views. Don't miss your opportunity to make this your new hometoday!!

