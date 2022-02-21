 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950

  Updated
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street close to everything! All brick construction with garage is hard to find. First floor features Living room with gas fireplace, bedroom/office with full bath, Kitchen, and half bath. Two more bedrooms upstairs plus a loft area that makes for a fantastic home office, nursery, or craft area! Seller is leaving the large mirror in LR. Seller cannot close/move until after April 1st.

