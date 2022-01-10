 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950

Charming ranch with picturesque front porch. Open concept living-dining-kitchen. Kitchen features ample cabinets, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths-with recent updates. All one floor living with laundry room and storage room. Replacement windows, tile floors, and tankless hot water heater. Back yard is wooded, fenced , and features conversation area with pergola and fire pit and storage building. Conveniently located to downtown and Grandin Village.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular