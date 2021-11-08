Move in ready, family home with new flooring! This open concept home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and large family room on the lower level. Fresh paint and lots of natural light. Plenty of room in the over sized garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950
