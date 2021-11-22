Welcome home! This 4 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath in Roanoke County has lots to offer! Great 3 level split floor plan, hardwood Floors, new roof, fenced in yard, above ground pool, and almost an acre of land! Large rooms throughout, lower level has a family room with a brick fireplace! A lot of home for the money! Come take a tour before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $200,000
