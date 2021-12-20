 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $204,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $204,000

406 Arbutus is a 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home and features 1659 Sqft of living space. The home is currently utilized as a rental property and is leased through July 2022. The continued commitment to growth in and around the hospital and research centers make this offering attractive from many perspectives. 24-48 hours notice required to show.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…