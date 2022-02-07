A COZY HOME IN ONE OF ROANOKE CITY'S MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS! WITH THE HIGH SCHOOL AND A SPORTS BAR WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE, AND A COMMUNITY KNOWN FOR DOG WALKING AND FRIENDLY PEOPLE, IT'S TIME TO MAKE YOUR MOVE ON THIS ADORABLE HOME! YOU'LL LOVE THE FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, THE ENCLOSED PORCH GREAT FOR READING YOUR FAVORITE BOOK, THE LARGE KITCHEN WITH GAS RANGE, AND THE CONVENIENCE OF AN ENTRY LEVEL BEDROOM WITH FULL PRIVATE BATH! HALF THE BASEMENT IS FINISHED, SO PLENTY OF SPACE TO SPREAD OUT. TAKE A TOUR AND MAKE AN OFFER ON THIS BEAUTY... YOU'LL LOVE THE AREA!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $214,950
- Updated
