3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $219,950

  • Updated
Come experience the charm of 2123 Lynn Ave Sw. This 3 bed 1.5 bath is ready for its new owners. Full of character and located within walking distance to Roanoke Memorial hospital, dining, coffee shops, and shopping center. Experience the character inside with refinished hardwood floors throughout, new windows, dual zone heat & air, and much more. The fresh landscaping offers a comfortable back yard with room for entertaining with privacy. The basement and walk-in closets offer ample storage space.

