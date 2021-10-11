3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,000

Have you seen this charming 1 1/2 Story home that is move-in ready with one of the largest yards in this neighborhood. Come see the Newly Refinished oak hardwood floors, New Interior Painting, Tilt-in Replacement Windows, galley kitchen with adjacent dining room with lots of natural lighting, spacious living room and 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Note the finished basement offering a spacious family room and garage plus a fenced yard and off-street parking.